Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

