Outfitter Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.