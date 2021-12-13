New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.51 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

