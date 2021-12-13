Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

TT stock opened at $202.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

