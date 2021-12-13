Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $458.45 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $459.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

