Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $92.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

