TCW Group Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $165.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

