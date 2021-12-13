Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 717 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,739,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.