Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to Neutral

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

XCUR opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exicure during the first quarter worth $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth $37,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

