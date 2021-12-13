TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,827 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

KEY opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.