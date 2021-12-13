George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

George Weston stock opened at C$140.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$142.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$136.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 46.77.

WN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

