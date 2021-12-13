Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JCE opened at $17.24 on Monday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

