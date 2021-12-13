Jacobs Engineering Group (J) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON: J) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/5/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/15/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

