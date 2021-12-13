AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 255.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 28.8% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

