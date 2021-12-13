LDR Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Outfront Media stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

