LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. City Office REIT comprises approximately 0.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of City Office REIT worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.91 on Monday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

