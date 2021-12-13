Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.