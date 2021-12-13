Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 6,862 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up 2.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

