Palladium Partners LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BorgWarner by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after acquiring an additional 524,289 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.