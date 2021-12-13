CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

