Palladium Partners LLC Buys 18,025 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

