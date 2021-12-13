Old West Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. St. Joe comprises about 0.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of St. Joe worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

