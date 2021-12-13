Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

OMAB stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.