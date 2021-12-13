Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

