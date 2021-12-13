$0.09 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. DZS posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DZS during the second quarter valued at about $6,519,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in DZS during the second quarter valued at about $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 113,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZSI opened at $13.59 on Friday. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $370.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.