JustBet Market Cap Reaches $928,017.91 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $928,017.91 and $29,635.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

