Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0620 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $751.96 million and $33.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00385570 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010967 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001013 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.15 or 0.01308126 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,416,968,481 coins and its circulating supply is 12,125,501,328 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

