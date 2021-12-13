ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $381,239.90 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $381,239.90 and approximately $71,163.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00397086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,329,599,338 coins and its circulating supply is 16,669,046,503 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.