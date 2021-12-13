Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $387,919.20 and approximately $178.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.