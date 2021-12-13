Bernard Looney Buys 93 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($424.24).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($410.56).

BP stock opened at GBX 342.60 ($4.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 346.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.03) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.54) to GBX 388 ($5.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 404 ($5.36) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.29).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

