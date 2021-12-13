Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 138 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,006,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

