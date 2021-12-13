Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

