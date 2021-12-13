Citigroup Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $349.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $356.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.50.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $265.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.69. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.