Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
