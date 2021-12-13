Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

