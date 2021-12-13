Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Target Price at $54.06

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,052,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ternium by 1,516.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.