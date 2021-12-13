J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,768 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 674,356 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.