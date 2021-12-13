Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

