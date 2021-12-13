Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $289.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average is $266.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

