Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

