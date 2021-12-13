Simmons Bank Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.