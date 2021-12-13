Garmin Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $136.11 on Monday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

