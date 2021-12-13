Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

