Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.43. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

