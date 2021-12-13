Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. Analog Devices accounts for 2.8% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.43 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

