Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

