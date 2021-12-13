iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.