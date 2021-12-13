First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $10.00 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $23.01 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

