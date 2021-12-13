Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.10 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.