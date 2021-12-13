Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.10 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

