Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

SYK opened at $260.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

