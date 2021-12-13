Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 437,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,352,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,518,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.